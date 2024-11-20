Before Chris Evans suited up as Captain America, he was out in the Himalayas, hiking, camping by the Ganga, and chasing inner peace. In 2005 or 2006, Evans hit pause on Hollywood and spent three weeks at a Buddhist retreat in Rishikesh. Saving the world isn’t his only superpower—finding spiritual vibes is right up there, too.

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Evans shared how the trip came together. His Buddhism teacher in LA had trained there, and he decided to tag along. “We stayed in this little village, hiked the Himalayas, camped on the banks of the Ganga… it was great,” he said. Talk about a soul-soothing getaway.

Evans planned to make this retreat a yearly ritual, but, surprise, surprise, Marvel-sized schedules got in the way. “And that sucks!” he said, summing up every adult’s work-life struggle ever.

Fast forward to his 40th birthday (June 13, 2021), and his Marvel squad pulled out the big guns. The Russo Brothers shared some killer behind-the-scenes pics, while Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor) went full-on troll mode, posting a pic of Chris Pratt instead. “You’ll always be number 1 in my book,” he wrote. Savage, yet so on-brand.

It turns out Evans has been into Buddhism since his teens. “There was a whole religion that felt the way I was feeling,” he said about discovering Eastern philosophy. “That’s when I thought, ‘Wow, I think I’m a Buddhist.’”

And India? It only made that connection stronger. “In India, you realize Buddhism, Daoism, and Hinduism are similar. It’s just the dogma that separates them,” he explained. “The brain is noisy, and this is just to quiet it down.” Imagine Captain America meditating between takes—now that’s a crossover we didn’t see coming.

Most celebs talk about the Taj Mahals and Bollywood dance routines when India comes up. Not Evans. His Rishikesh trip wasn’t about photo ops or touristy vibes but about tapping into that spiritual energy. And honestly? That’s a whole new kind of cool.

So, whether he’s wielding a shield or trekking through the Himalayas, one thing’s clear—Chris Evans knows how to keep it accurate, both on and off the screen. Captain America with a Zen twist? We’re so here for it.

