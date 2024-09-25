Chris Evans’s portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gained him widespread popularity. The actor made his Hollywood debut in the early 2000s, appearing in movies like Not Another Teen Movie and Cellular.

Before being cast as Captain America, he also stood out as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four. Evans’ stardom skyrocketed when he first donned the iconic shield in Captain America: The First Avenger, becoming one of the beloved superheroes in MCU. The actor reprised his role in several MCU films, including Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers, until he brought a heartfelt end to his character in Avengers: Endgame. While he may be one of the most recognized actors in the industry, there was a time when he was desperate for projects.

Before landing the iconic role of Captain America, Evans once revealed that he starred in some of the not-so-famous films, and he isn’t ashamed of them. During his debut in the industry, Evans struggled to get his hands on projects and took a parody film, Not Another Teen Movie. He once shared with GQ, “At that time, I would’ve taken any movie. But yeah, to be able to spoof some of those films that I grew up on was a treat.”

Although the movie was a big flop, Evans has no regrets about being part of the film. In another throwback interview with Esquire, the actor shared, “You do what you gotta do to earn your stripes. At the time, I was so thrilled to be a part of the movie, that it didn’t even cross my mind that it was some sort of, like, an artistic compromise or something. I thought it was hilarious at the time.”

Fortunately, his dedication and impeccable acting skills paid off after he got the role of the million-dollar franchise. Even recently, Evans reprised his role of Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

