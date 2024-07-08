Captain America: Brave New World: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming MCU Film

With his incredible performance as Captain America, Chris Evans has left an indelible mark on the audience’s minds. Now that the actor has said goodbye to the superhero, Anthony Mackie is taking the legacy forward.

The fourth instalment in the franchise, Captain America: Brave New World, is currently in production and will be released in theatres in a few months. Mackie, who debuted as Captain America in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will wear the superhero suit once again in the MCU film.

When will Captain America: Brave New World be Released?

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in cinemas on February 14th, 2025. The film will be hitting the screens after a long delay as it was initially scheduled to premiere on May 3rd, 2024, and then on July 26th, 2024. The movie will also be available in IMAX format.

We last saw a Captain America film on the big screen eight years ago when Captain America: Civil War was released in 2016. Marvel gave a special glimpse of the upcoming film on the 4th of July, unveiling an image of Mackie in the superhero suit:

What is the Plot of Captain America: Brave New World?

While the synopsis of Captain America 4 has been kept under wraps for now, the film director, Julius Onah, revealed some details about the plot. As per the filmmaker, the movie will have a similar theme to Civil War, with Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, stuck between superheroes and the government, who wants to have control over their powers. Wilson will likely clash with President Ross, aka Thunderbolt, as the latter tells him to reassemble the Avengers and establish legal guidelines about what superheroes can and can not do.

Who Stars in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America 4 stars Anthony Mackie in the titular role. He is joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, Shira Haas as Ruth/Sabra, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Rosa Salazar, and Xosha Roquemore will also appear in the film in undisclosed roles.

Captain America: Brave New World is part of the Fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marks the franchise’s 35th film.

