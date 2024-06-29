Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World’s reported budget has left us open-mouthed. It is allegedly more than the last MCU movie, The Marvels, which reportedly has the biggest budget among the last five MCU movies released in theatres. The film will be headlined by Anthony Mackie as the new Cap, replacing Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Julius Onah is directing the fourth Captain America movie, which is reportedly the 35th film in the MCU. Harrison Ford will be making his MCU debut with this one as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross. William Hurt previously played the role, but he passed away in 2022. Liv Tyler is expected to return as Thaddeus’ daughter, Betty Ross. The storyline is still vague, and Marvel is trying to keep things under wraps as much as possible, protecting it from leaks.

According to media reports, the film’s reshoots began at the end of May 2024, ballooning its budget to more than $350 million. According to World Of Reel’s report, Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4, reportedly has a budget of $350 million—$375 million, including the reshoots.

The report claimed that Captain America: Brave New World’s reshoots alone will cost around $100 million. There are allegedly three major action sequences from May to August 2024. Compared to the last five MCU movies, Captain America 4’s reported budget is higher than The Marvels, and it was a big box office dud. Let’s look at the last five MCU films and their production budgets as per The Numbers.

The Marvels (2023) – $274.8 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023) – $250 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – $200 million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – $250 million

Thor: Love & Thunder (2022) – $250 million

It is approximately 36.5% more than The Marvels’ budget. However, a previous CBR report claimed that Captain America 4’s alleged budget is $220 million. There has not yet been any official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Captain America 4: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, is expected to be released in theatres in the first half of 2025.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Sequel, Dune: Messiah Release Dates Locked By Warner Bros & Legendary Pictures After Their Stunning Box Office Success – Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News