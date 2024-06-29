Ryan Reynolds is not only the perfect Deadpool but also excellent at promoting his films. His sense of humor plays a big role in that, but this time, he has teased an Avengers-level hint in his latest social media post ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine’s release. The internet is going crazy with speculations. Keep scrolling for more.

Ryan Reynolds will reprise the role, and he managed to bring Hugh Jackman out of retirement after he put down his claws in 2017 since the Fox-owned X-Men characters are officially entering the MCU eventually. Previously, Patrick Stewart appeared in Doctor Strange 2, and Kelsey Grammer featured in the post-credit scene on The Marvels. Now, fans will see more of the X-Men characters in the upcoming film.

Recently, Ryan Reynolds posted a selfie of himself wearing an Avengers Hat, but it seemingly has an Anarchy symbol over it. Fans believe this symbol might be hinting at the Deadpool and Wolverine stars’ future in the MCU. A few days back, Ryan shared another post with a blue flag with the Avengers logo and a similar Anarchy logo on the flag over the Avengers sign.

The comic book and Marvel fans have cooked up several theories around it, while most people believe Ryan Reynolds is allegedly teasing his appearance in Avengers 5. Taking to X [foremerly Twitter] one of users wrote, “deadpool forms his own avengers in the void.”

Another said, “Portals scene with former teams incoming.”

One fan stated, “Obviously if they went through Doctor Stranges portal.”

Followed by one asking, “Anarchy Avengers?”

One said, “Deadpool in Avengers 5……..WOW.”

Followed by one saying, “Am I the only one that can see the fantastic four logo in the picture?The one with which Marvel initially branded the upcoming movie?”

“Avengers cameo next after X-men,” added one user.

And, “I’m sure he sneaked into Feige’s hat collection to get this.”

Check out the posts below-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024. Meanwhile, Avengers 5, initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is slated to be released in 2026.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oprah Winfrey Recalls Offensive “Downright Lumpy” Title On TV Guide Cover; Says She Skipped Party Over Feeling “Too Fat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News