It’s been a while now that rumors claim Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are facing trouble in their paradise. Insiders claim they have been living separately for almost two months now. But many were left confused as they sported their wedding rings during multiple outings. A new report now claims their marital house has been put on sale. Scroll below for all the latest updates!

Bennifer reunited after two decades, and it seemed like they were meant to be. We all believed in god’s plan when they officially tied the knot in July 2022. They were supposed to be the endgame, but it looks like the couple has tried enough, but things aren’t working out!

A new report by Fox News claims Ben Affleck has silently moved his things out of their marital home in Beverly Hills. Apparently, Jennifer Lopez knew little about it as she was busy enjoying the Parisian sun in Italy. She was relaxing and having fun with her family and close friends when the Batman actor finally moved toward their officially broken marriage.

Reportedly, their mansion was put on sale on a real estate website, and that’s the ultimate hint that Bennifer has split. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their wedding rumors, and fans are praying for a clarification that rubbishes all the reports!

An insider told People, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.” The property is reportedly close to his ex Jennifer Garner‘s house and costs him a whopping sum of $100,000 per month.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was also recently spotted at Ben Affleck’s production house in Los Angeles. The couple arrived and left separately, further leaving fans concerned.

