Billy Ray Cyrus has been in the headlines following his ex-wife Firerose’s abuse allegations against him. In a new legal document filed on June 24 in Tennessee, Cyrus claims that he was “physically,” verbally, and emotionally abused by his ex.

The documents read, “While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

Furthermore, Cyrus denied the “mind boggling” allegations against him that he was abusive towards Firerose. In an affidavit, Cyrus’ manager, Scott Adkins alleged that he witnessed the claims reported by the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker.

The 62-year-old denied the Australian musician’s abuse allegations against him, including a note she left him after vacating their premarital residence. The note which was provided as evidence reportedly said, “I am so sorry Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you on my side.”

In his response to Firerose’s complaint, the country star claims that she threatened to end his career if he attempted to divorce her. The threat came after he questioned her about a last name he had never heard before. According to Cyrus, Firerose warned that she would tell the public he wanted a divorce because she needed a double mastectomy. Additionally, Cyrus asserted that Firerose had known about her BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases her risk of developing breast cancer, for four years but did not disclose this information to him until after they were married.

A rep for Firerose disclosed that the only people supporting Cyrus’ “false claims” are those “on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable.” They added “the audacity to question a BRCA-positive woman’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery shows cruel manipulation” that she was subjected to by Cyrus.

On June 14, Firerose claimed her husband filed for divorce in May, one day before when she was set for a double mastectomy. She alleged that Cyrus placed her “into an emotional and psychological prison,” and called her “a selfish f***ing bitch.”

Nearly seven months into marriage, Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the split.

