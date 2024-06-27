Matt Reeves, JJ Abrams, and Warner Bros Animation are bringing a new animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader and the comic book fans could not be more excited! Hamish Linklater lent his voice to Bruce Wayne, and fans got to hear it for the first time in the show’s trailer, which has finally been released. Keep scrolling for more.

Cast-

As mentioned above, Hamish Linklater will feature as Batman/Bruce Wayne’s voice. The Yellowjackets and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles fame Christina Ricci is the voice of Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle. Jamie Chung, known for Stone Cold Fox and Junction, plays Harley Quinn/Dr Harleen Quinzel, and Diedrich Bader plays Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face.

Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, and Paul Scheer. Additionally, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens are part of the ensemble cast. Keep scrolling to learn more about the Amazon Prime Video Series.

About Batman: Caped Crusader –

Like any other Batman story, it is set in Gotham City. Here, the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

About the makers –

The series reimagines the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves, and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Trailer & Release Date –

The series will have ten episodes. The trailer was released on June 26, and fans are eagerly waiting for it to come out on August 1, 2024.

Check out the trailer here:

