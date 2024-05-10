Batman: Caped Crusader has finally unveiled the first look at the characters. The series is about to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. Matt Reeves, JJ Abrams, and Bruse Timm have created it. The release date of the animated series has been revealed. Keep scrolling for more details.

The animated series was reportedly dropped by Max, which Amazon Prime Video then picked up, and the series was first announced in 2021. The makers have used the 1940s noir film as a reference point. As per reports, the new series characterizes Harley Quinn as an Asian American separated from her partner in crime, Joker.

The first-look images from Batman: Caped Crusader give the fans a unique peek into the world of Gotham City, including the iconic fan-favorite characters, including Harley Quinn and Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle. The animated series is from Warner Bros Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

Here are the characters and their first looks from the Batman: Caped Crusader:

Batman/Bruce Wayne –

One of the most popular comic book characters is Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. He is a cold, remorseless avenger of evil, seemingly more machine than man. Forged in the fire of tragedy, every fiber of his being is dedicated to eradicating crime.

To the public, Bruce Wayne is a shallow dilettante, apparently wasting his parents’ vast fortune on frivolous pursuits and hedonistic pleasures. He has an elaborate facade, carefully constructed to divert attention from his activities as Batman.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman –

Selena Kylie, aka Catwoman, is a cheerful and pampered heiress whose family lost their fortune after her father was imprisoned for embezzlement. Despite having the silver spoon yanked from her mouth, Selina refuses to quit living in the lap of luxury and becomes Catwoman as a “fun” way to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

DR Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn –

Harley Quinn is the partner in the crime of Joker. Despite a personable and bubbly demeanor, Dr. Harleen Quinzel is a brilliant psychiatrist who treats some of Gotham’s elite. However, as Harley Quinn, she is entirely different. A creepy, quiet, calculating menace who secretly dispenses her twisted justice to the genuinely despicable among her elite clientele.

Commissioner Jim Gordon-

Former beat cop close to retirement, Gordon was hired to play with the corrupt system and run out the clock until he could draw a pension. But they’ve sorely underestimated Jim Gordon. His unassailable character brings him into conflict with dirty cops and crooked politicians alike. Not to mention, he has to reckon with a deranged vigilante beating up Gotham’s criminals.

Clayface:-

Thanks to his “unique” facial features, screen actor Basil Karlo has been forever typecast as a B-movie heavy. Frustrated by his appearance’s limitations on his career and personal life (he fell hopelessly in love with his co-star), Karlo turned to an experimental serum that promised to change his face. However, this serum disfigures his face and ruptures the last of his sanity, creating the tragic, vengeance-seeking villain, Clayface.

The Batman: Caped Crusader will have ten episodes. It will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It will premiere on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

