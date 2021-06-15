Rated R animated series has the liberty to push the envelope in an unexpected way. Exactly the same had been done by Harley Quinn series creators. The series so far has embraced violence and boldness. The series turned out to be a huge hit with its first two seasons. But the latest we hear is about DC isn’t willing to cross a line by showing an oral s*x between Batman and Catwoman.

The series, which is now heading to HBO Max, is much different from original comic books. The creators of the series had a plan of showing Batman and Catwoman indulging in a se*ual act, which was downright rejected by DC.

Speaking on the same, one of the creators of Harley Quinn, Justin Halpern said, “It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway.” While talking to Variety, he said that DC didn’t like the idea of heroes indulging in such an act.

Specifically speaking of the scene, Justin Halpern said, “In this third season of Harley Quinn, we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Both the seasons of the show are now available on HBO Max. The release date of the third season is yet to be made official.

