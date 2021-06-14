Jennifer Lawrence With A Champagne Glass, Jumping Chairs In A Sensual Glittery Dress Defines 'Monday Mood' For Many Of Us!

Some Monday’s definitely get better with either a glass of champagne or wine, don’t they? If you’re someone who is having a gloomy day like us, don’t worry we have literally got you a ‘MOOD’ picture of Jennifer Lawrence that will make you feel better about yourself. Haha!

Jennifer is one of the most popular celebrities across the world and enjoys a massive fan following.

Today’s throwback picture is from the 2018 Oscars’ awards where Jennifer Lawrence wore a metallic glittery dress by Dior. This dress is one of the best dresses that Dior has designed for celebrities across the world.

For makeup, the Red Sparrow actress opted for matching metallic bold eyes with a nude undertone orangish lipstick to go with. Lawrence kept her hair open with middle parting waves falling over her face, which made her look even more stunning.

One of the best moments of Oscars 2018 was when Jennifer Lawrence was pictured jumping chairs with a glass of champagne and if that isn’t our Monday MOOD, we don’t know what is.

Take a look at the picture here:

Isn’t she a human angel? Oh, well.

Jennifer Lawrence is one international celebrity who has time and again redefined fashion goals. She’s a natural at it.

The 30-year-old actress is fussy and isn’t shy about it. There have been numerous times when the beauty has tripped while climbing the stairs at award functions. And that’s why we could relate to her a lot. You don’t need to be perfect in order to be successful, you just need to be YOU.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s throwback picture defining our MONDAY MOOD? Tell us in the comments below.

