American sitcom Friends is one of the most-watched TV series of all time. The show has been watched by people all over the world who were hit by its awesomeness. Now even after 17 years, people have been loyal to the show. The show made us laugh, showed us the realities of adulting.

Long before the era of Netflix and chill, the show aired first in 1994. Interestingly a commercial for the show from the ’90s has resurfaced giving us major nostalgia. In the commercial, all the actors, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow looked super young.

The page that shared the video claimed the commercial was banned as the actors were seen wearing their underwear and jokingly suggesting that they were doing so to get more views. In the funny commercial, Courtney Cox was seen protesting to reduce to such tactics just for the sake of ratings but when she heard that the show has gotten a prime time slot, she excitedly asks Matt LeBlanc to unzip her dress.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were seen wearing undershirts and boxers while Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow were wearing short night dresses. Check out the commercial below:

Recently, the Friends reunion special episode was aired and managed to garner huge praise. While many were happy to see their favourite stars together once again, some were not happy. People slammed the makers that none of the people of colour who made cameos in the 10 seasons of the show, made it to the Reunion.

Director Ben Winston recently addressed the issue during a conversation with Screen Rant. He said, “We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS [the South Korean boy band]. There are three women from Ghana, one who talks about how Friends saved her life. Two boys from Kenya. Three kids in India. What more diversity do they want in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it’s remarkable how well it does stand the test of time.”

