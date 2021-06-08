Are we over the Friends fever yet? Hell No! and we can never be. The reunion episode, which aired recently, has brought back so many memories. It has been more than two weeks that the episode aired, but fans are still talking about it. David Schwimmer shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the reunion special on June 7, and fans are going wild over one particular photo that shows him and his “crush”, Jennifer Aniston, sharing a warm embrace.

It has been revealed earlier that both Jennifer and David had a mutual crush on each other and looking at their cosy picture sure did send fans back to the good old days. Keep scrolling further to have a look at the picture.

David Schwimmer shared a BTS picture from the Friends Reunion episode in his Instagram stories, and that was enough to make all the fans go crazy about them all over again. The actor posted a picture of him along with his co-star and “crush” Jennifer Aniston and captioned the image as, “After a very long day, last hug of the night. Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together…” Check out the picture below:

📸 David Schwimmer via Instagram Stories with Jennifer Aniston BTS of #FriendsReunion 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xJXriUUwz7 — Jennifer Aniston Online (@JenniferAOnline) June 7, 2021

Indeed! David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston are a lovely pair, and we would love to see them together again. Maybe! fans can demand another Friends Reunion episode.

The reunion, which debuted on HBO Max on May 27, brought the entire cast back together to share memories from working on the show. And it was during the special episode, David revealed he had “major crush” on Jennifer during the first season of the popular sitcom. They played on-again/off-again lovers Ross Gellar and Rachel Green in the NBC series, so of course, it was sweet to hear.

“At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” David Schwimmer said. “But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.” Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'” Jennifer Aniston added. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

How many hearts for the lovely couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

