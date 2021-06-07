It’s 10 days since the Friends: The Reunion episode, The One Where They Get Back Together, aired. Since then, and even before that, fans have been sharing behind the scene videos, trivia and bloopers for the show’s fans across the globe. In today’s article, we will show you the fun the cast had while shooting a scene in the episode – The One Hundredth (S5 E3).

Advertisement

The friendship Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) shared in the show was the same they shared while shooting it too. And in this confession made by Kudrow is more than noticeable.

Advertisement

During the filming of The One Hundredth (S5 E3), we see all the friends gathered in a hospital room as Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay is all set to give birth to her brother’s triplets. While the episode is full of love, emotions and loads of drama, the blooper from the filming is funny as hell. You will catch your sides after watching it.

In this blooper video of Friends, we hear David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller try to boost Phoebe Buffay’s confidence as she’s prepping to give birth. Her reply to him is, “Easy for you to say, I don’t see three kids coming out of your d*ick ditch” Hearing her say those words left the other stunned for a second before they all burst into laughter. Not only them, the extras in the scene to very left with grins on their face. Check out the video:

In an interview snippet attached to the blooper above, Lisa Kudrow explained what happened that lead to this incident. And it’s as funny as what you saw. While in conversation, the actress who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends explained why she used the word ‘d*ck ditch’ instead of v*gina. She said, “We are trying to figure out another word – the network would prefer we don’t say v*gina. LeBlac says, ‘I don’t know, I’ve called it a d*ck ditch.’ Very Matt LeBlanc”.

The actress then added that Matthew Perry encouraged her to say ‘d*ck dish’ and even said he would give her 200 bucks if she did. Seconding his words, Jennifer Aniston too added that she would also give her 200 dollars if she did it. Soon, the remaining three Friends actors also dared her to by saying they would give her the same amount.

Lisa Kudrow did it, and we guess she became $1000 richer that day!

Coming back to the episode, the writers couldn’t come up with another word and given that the show was for 16+ audiences, the makers stuck to using the word ‘v*gina’ in the episode.

Did this Friends blooper make you laugh?

Must Read: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcome Their 2nd Child & Her Name Pays Homage To Queen Elizabeth & Princess Diana

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube