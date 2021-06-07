It’s a happy time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, who have been in the news recently for pointing fingers at the royal family, have welcomed their second child, a sweet baby girl. The happy parents have named her Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, an ode to Queen Elizabeth and late Princess Diana.

Advertisement

As per reports, Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Read on to know more about how her name pays ode to her grandmother and great-grandmother.

Advertisement

According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement, via the BBC, their baby girl “weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.” The statement added that “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

Talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name, the couple paid homage to Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. This name was given to Her Majesty by close family when she was a child. Prince Philip was the last person who referred to her as Lillibet. The newborn’s middle name Diana pays tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Lili is not the only royal to have taken Princess Diana’s name. Prince William & Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte also has Diana as one of her middle names.

In relation to her name, the couple’s statement read, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

This arrival seems to be bridging the gap between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and the royal family. As per a report by US Weekly, an insider informed the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince William and Kate Middleton, were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also released a statement on behalf of members of the royal family – Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton. It read, “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie too conveyed her wishes to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, as she wrote, “Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn’t be happier for you all.”

Congratulations, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Must Read: Fast & Furious 9 Baddie John Cena Wants To Share Screen With Dwayne Johnson AKA Hobbs: “I Hope It Happens”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube