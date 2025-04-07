Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lead the headlines for their shows or controversies around their names. Being in the Royal family and not serving the duties despite staying in the limelight, often made them face backlash from netizens.

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan always seem to be on the same page, a Royal editor at The Sun [via Page Six] recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have different opinions regarding their kids being in the limelight.

Matt Wilkinson stated that the Duke of Sussex is not happy that the Duchess uses the kids’ photos to promote her brand: As Ever. For the unversed, they have two children – Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). Scroll ahead to find out what Matt has claimed.

On the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Matt Wilkinson talked about his understanding of Prince Harry’s discomfort in showing his kids’ faces on social media. The Royal editor at the Sun claimed, “My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen.”

He further added, “He doesn’t want them to be [photographed]. He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, there is a horde of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.” On the other hand, Meghan Markle who grew up in California, wants to give her kids a lifestyle like the one she had.

The journalist shared, “Meghan grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn’t want to hide them away.” Wilkinson made it clear that though Markle doesn’t show her kids’ faces, she uses them to portray the image of a mother and “homemaker.” Matt Wilkinson further allegedly said, “Harry is probably not overly happy.”

The former actress and Duchess of Sussex shared a few glimpses of her children while promoting her new lifestyle brand in the last few months. In February, she posted a video on Instagram, where her kids can be seen making dessert on Valentine’s Day. In another glimpse, her daughter and Prince Harry can be seen chilling on a boat, which she shared, in the following month.

A few weeks later, Meghan Markle showed off her kids’ red hair in an As Ever promo as they posed beautifully in a garden. While they have been appearing in Meghan’s brand promotion, they were not present in her Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.” However, Prince Harry made small appearances. The series has garnered a lot of views over time.

