Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship and marriage have constantly seen massive public scrutiny. From divorce rumors to reports of shunning their relationship, the Duchess and Duke have faced it all. While the negativity is there, there’s also positivity courtesy of their supporters.

Meghan and Harry are parents to children 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet. The former actor has recently revealed how their family enjoys festivals and what their holidays look like. Here’s the insight she shared.

How Do Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Celebrate Holidays With Archie and Lilibet?

During a conversation with Marie Claire, Markle revealed that she loves the holidays, and the holidays get better each year as her kids grow older. She revealed that, at first, they didn’t understand what was happening. But as they grow up, she’s excited to see the world through their lens. Markle revealed that Prince Archie does not believe in Santa anymore.

She further divulged that their Thanksgiving is always low-key, and she enjoys being close to her mother, Doria Ragland. “I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is key,” she mused. Markle disclosed that each year, they try to do something fun, have a great meal, play games, and listen to someone playing the guitar. “Every single holiday is a new adventure,” she added.

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in Montecito with Harry and her kids, stressed that it was important that Archie and Lilibet experience festivals and traditions. The Suits actor felt the magical time was perfect for them to experience what happens during the festivities every single year.

Markle added that she wants them to try great recipes and connect the same to formative memories. She even mentioned offering carrots to the reindeer during Christmas as another festive activity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Relationship Timeline

Meghan and Harry started dating around 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. In May 2018, the two tied the knot in a ceremony attended by several renowned public figures worldwide. A year later, in May 2019, Markle gave birth to Archie Mountbatten Windsor. In June 2021, they welcomed Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, their second child and first daughter. The family lives in Montecito, California.

Since moving to the United States from the UK, the Duke and Duchess have worked on several docuseries for Netflix’s streaming platform, including Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead, and Heart of Invictus.

Meghan Markle Before Marriage To Prince Harry

Before joining the royal family, Markle was an actor and model. She starred in several projects, but her most notable work was in Suits. She played Rachel Zane in the American legal drama series opposite Patrick J. Adams. The show also starred Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman. Though it ran for nine seasons, Markle left after season 7.

