Forget the red carpet and superhero capes—Our Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch, was seriously considering becoming a criminal barrister. Yeah, you heard that right.

With both of his parents, Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton, being actors, Cumberbatch saw firsthand how hard the gig could be. “Acting is a very odd, peripatetic, crazed, out of your control work and social schedule,” he said in a Tavis Smiley interview. “It’s tough to plan a family life, let alone know where the nextpaychequee is coming from.” That uncertainty made him think about law as a solid backup.

“For a while, I wanted to be a barrister because there’s a crossover with criminal law—trying to persuade an audience and a jury and a judge of the case and your client’s story,” Cumberbatch said. In other words, he was already practicing his courtroom drama before he even hit the stage. His parents, though? “I think they would have beenpleasedy if I ended up there,” he added.

But just as he was thinking about law, his dad dropped a bombshell that would change everything. After watching him perform in a play at Manchester University, his dad had someprofounds words of encouragement. “He said to me, ‘You’re better now than I was or ever will be,'” Cumberbatch recalled. “I think you’re going to have a great career, and I can’t wait to watch you and support you as you fly.’” That’s some next-level dad support right there.

For Cumberbatch, making his parents proufueledor his acting career. “The primary motivation for me in my life is to make them proud,” he said. And honestly, he didn’t need much more motivation after that.

He could’ve been a lawyer, but let’s be honest—the world won when he decided to become the dude we all know today, whether cracking cases in Sherlock or bending reality in Doctor Strange. And while his acting career has taken off like a rocket, he still keeps his sense of humor in check. Thee guy loves having fun with his name at the bar, fully aware that he’s rocking one of the best names in Hollywood.

From almost being a barrister to owning the acting game, Cumberbatch proves that lifecan pullg you exactly where you need to be. And no matter his path, you know his parents would’ve been there, cheering him on every step.

