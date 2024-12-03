While Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is steady and loving, fans cannot wait to see them get married. The much-loved Spiderman couple first met in 2016, but despite constant dating rumors and reports, they only confirmed their highly adored relationship in 2021.

According to recent reports, the British actor plans to make things official with Zendaya and seeks Robert Pattinson’s help for this special milestone. Here’s everything we know about it.

Is Tom Holland Looking For Robert Pattinson’s Help Before Tying The Knot With Zendaya?

According to a Life & Style magazine report, Holland has grown very close to Pattinson. While they’ve known each other for years, they have grown the friendship into a brotherly bond in the last few years. “If things keep going in this direction, Rob is going to figure into their wedding as a best man or groomsman, and he wants the new, little families they are starting to be close going forward,” the source claimed.

The insider added that Pattinson is very happy for Tom and Zendaya. Even though reports suggest that the couple is all set to get married in 2025, there has been no confirmation about the rampant rumor. Apart from starring in Spiderman over the years, the pair is set to star opposite each other in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film. Meanwhile, the insider further claimed that Holland has seen how Pattinson’s life changed after getting engaged and having a kid, and he wants that life for himself and Zendaya.

Robert Pattinson’s Engagement And Birth Of Daughter

For the unversed, Pattinson got engaged to actor-singer Suki Waterhouse after a long relationship. In November last year, they announced they were expecting their first child and proceeded to get involved. In March this year, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship

Back to Holland and Zendaya, the source asserted that the Spiderman duo “don’t need to go through the formality of announcing an engagement” because they decided to spend their lives together a while back. In an interview with GQ magazine in 2021, Holland spoke about how he disliked the absolute lack of privacy regarding their personal lives.

“A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said, talking about the viral paparazzi pictures of them kissing in their car. He stated that he has always preferred to keep his private life private, mainly because the rest of their lives are open for everyone to witness.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he said, adding that he does not want to talk about their relationship without her presence. Holland explained that he respected Zendaya too much to share their story without her. “We’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to discuss it together,” he concluded. For more such news, check out Koimoi.

