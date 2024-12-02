Remember that Saturday when we watched the whole thing unfold? When Roy Jones Jr. stepped into the ring against Mike Tyson? Hall of Fame stuff. First, let’s talk about Jones Jr. He fought 50 times between 1989 and 2014, and like, NEVER came close to losing. Sure, there was one “oops” moment—a disqualification for hitting an opponent when they were down—but honestly? His opponent was already wrecked, so it was a technicality at best. Jones was a freak of nature.

Jones made history by winning titles in four weight classes: middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. Only one other guy, Bob Fitzsimmons, did that in 1in3.

Tyson’s reign was all about speed and power. But here’s the thing—he had no backup plan. He folded if he couldn’t land a flurry of punches in the first few rounds. Exhibit A: His 1990 loss to Buster Douglas. Tyson tried to bulldoze his way through. But when Douglas didn’t fold under the pressure, Tyson was lost. No adjustments, no grit. Just… a guy who had no idea how to handle adversity.

And let’s talk about Tyson’s actual competition. He faced a washed-up Larry Holmes and one solid light heavyweight in Michael Spinks—but otherwise? Tyson was fighting journeymen. In the ’90s, the heavyweight scene had other legends—Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and Riddick Bowe. Tyson got schooled by both Holyfield and Lewis. Remember when Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear in their rematch? Ahan. And then there was the fight with Lewis, where Tyson practically became a punching bag.

Tyson’s comeback after his wild days? Respect. The guy turned his life around and went from prison to making weed his side hustle. That’s some real redemption. But this exhibition match? It’s a sideshow. Tyson hasn’t fought in 15 years, while Roy Jones is still fit and sharp. Tyson might still have some knockout power, but he’s now fighting ghosts.

So, Mike Tyson might’ve been the king of the ’80s, but the crown’s long gone—time to give it to the next-gen heavyweights.

