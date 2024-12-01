Tom Holland has become a household name since he donned Spider-Man’s suit. Born in 1996, the English actor is among the most popular and finest of his generation. In addition to the role of Peter Parker, he has also portrayed the iconic Nathan Drake in Uncharted. While his character Spider-Man is known for his “great responsibility,” Holland’s off-screen antics have fans calling him mischievous.

From spoiling Marvel movies to roasting Anthony Mackie, Holland has won the hearts of fans for his charm and wit. However, there is another thing he has done behind the scenes—something Spider-Man himself would be reluctant to do.

Tom Holland stole a Blue Screen and made it into a felt for Poker Table

Tom Holland has admitted to stealing much stuff from his movie sets. Among them is a doubtful item. Not a high-tech gadget or a sleek costume, but a blue screen. As per GQ, Holland stole the blue screen, a fabric commonly used in movie productions for visual effects.

A 2019 interview conducted at Holland’s home revealed the surprising truth. The article described a “poker table covered with a blue screen that Holland stole from the set of his second ‘Spider-Man’ [and] repurposed as gaming felt.” The blue screen, essential for creating digital effects, became the perfect cover for his gaming setup. Holland even hosted a poker tournament at his home before the interview.

But the blue screen wasn’t Holland’s only heist. He confessed to BBC Radio 1 that he’s a serial collector, admitting, “I’ve stolen from every job I do.” His collection includes web shooters and even Tony Stark’s glasses from the “Spider-Man” films. He tried to remove a Spider-Man suit, but it was too big to take out before being noticed.

Nonetheless, his predecessor, Andrew Garfield, might have done it already, as he revealed to NZCity that “I may have stolen one (Spider-Man suit) and it may be in my luggage, it may be in my hotel room luggage. It may even be in my backpack in the car. It’s possible.” Maybe all web-slingers do have something in common besides the spider bite.

