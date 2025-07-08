Demon Slayer is a series full of fierce battles, heart-wrenching backstories, and characters who shoulder world-ending responsibility. But you would be shocked to know the age of these heroes who are risking their lives to fight off demons. The shonen anime’s cast is mostly made up of adolescents. That’s especially wild when you think about how these characters travel alone, face terrifying demons, and get caught in life-or-death situations almost daily.

With Tanjiro being just 15 years old when he joined the Demon Slayer Corps, many fans are left wondering: How old are the Hashira, the elite warriors at the top of the Corps? Surprisingly, the majority of these nine fighters are still quite young. Let’s take a closer look at Hashira’s age and birthday (as retrieved via CBR).

1) Giyu Tomioka – 19 Years Old (Birthday: February 8)

Despite only being 19, Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, is already among the most skilled Demon Slayers. Due in part to the survivor’s guilt over the death of his friend Sabito, he maintains a distance from people and is composed, stoic, and painfully serious. He demonstrates that beneath his icy exterior, he has a loyal heart by believing in Tanjiro and Nezuko when no one else will.

2) Muichiro Tokito – 14 Years Old (Birthday: August 8)

Muichiro is a literal child prodigy. At only 14, he became a Hashira in just two months of training. As the Mist Hashira, he appears spacey and aloof, but he’s hiding a lot of trauma. He unlocks incredible power during the Swordsmith Village arc, proving he’s far more than just a daydreaming genius.

3) Shinobu Kocho – 18 Years Old (Birthday: February 24)

The Insect Hashira might be all smiles, but her cheery exterior hides deep pain. After losing her sister to demons, Shinobu pours herself into research and revenge. Her unique fighting style relies on speed and poison rather than brute strength. She is truly a master of controlled chaos.

Shinobu kocho is the best female character in all shounen pic.twitter.com/zlS0FVs1TV — Shinobu´s Home (@ShinobuLoverESP) February 29, 2024

4) Sanemi Shinazugawa – 21 Years Old (Birthday: November 29)

Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, is a wild card. Angry, reckless, and stubborn, he seems to hate everyone, especially demons. But his anger stems from tragedy and his deep desire to protect others, especially his brother Genya. He’s rough around the edges, but his strength is undeniable.

5) Mitsuri Kanroji – 19 Years Old (Birthday: June 1)

Don’t be fooled by Mitsuri Kanroji’s bubbly personality and pink hair cause she’s terrifying in battles. The Love Hashira trained under Rengoku and created her own Breathing style. Her superhuman strength and flexibility make her fights look like elegant dances. Fans also love her sweet dynamic with Obanai Iguro.

6) Obanai Iguro – 21 Years Old (Birthday: September 15)

The Serpent Hashira is rigid, rule-abiding, and doesn’t warm up to others easily. He’s intensely loyal to the Corps, especially its leader, Ubuyashiki. Despite his cold nature, he cares deeply for Mitsuri and carries deep-seated insecurities due to his cursed upbringing. He’s hard to love but fiercely loyal once he does.

#knyfact ☀️ Today, September 15, is Iguro Obanai's birthday!! Happy birthday to the snake hashira 🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/1kv1V78VJD — Daily Kimetsu facts ‼️ (@KimetsuFacts) September 15, 2024

7) Gyomei Himejima – 26-27 Years Old (Birthday: August 23)

The Stone Hashira is the oldest and strongest among the nine. Gentle and spiritual, he constantly prays with beads in hand, but don’t mistake him for soft. Gyomei is a physical powerhouse and has the utmost respect from his peers. He proves that kindness and strength can coexist as he ferociously slaughters demons.

8) Tengen Uzui – 23 Years Old (Birthday: October 31)

The self-proclaimed “god of festivals,” Tengen, is flashy, loud, and impossible to miss. As the Sound Hashira, he uses ninja skills and explosive combat to make an impact. He’s married to three kunoichi, each of whom he treats with deep care and loyalty. His flashy exterior masks a thoughtful and tragic past. Though he has taken retirement from his post of Hashira, he continued to support the Demon Slayer Corps by training young slayers.

Congratulations to Demon Slayer for being the only anime with Uzui Tengen pic.twitter.com/cxzckrpYpF — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerPS) February 4, 2022

9) Kyojuro Rengoku – 20 Years Old (Birthday: May 10)

The late Flame Hashira captured everyone’s hearts in the Mugen Train arc. At just 20, Rengoku was brave, warm, and full of conviction. He died protecting hundreds of lives, leaving a lasting impact on Tanjiro and fans alike. His passion and honor remain one of the series’ most powerful legacies.

While they’re young, the Hashira are defined not by their age but by their willpower, skill, and trauma-hardened maturity. Whether it’s Giyu’s quiet strength or Muichiro’s untapped brilliance, these elite warriors show that even in a brutal world, hope and heroism can come from any age.

