Giyu Tomioka, the enigmatic Water Hashira from Demon Slayer, is a figure wrapped in mystery and strength, who has captivated fans from the very first episode. His stoic demeanor, combined with impressive feats of power, sets him apart as one of the most intriguing characters in the series.

Fans have been drawn to his silent, serious nature, wondering about the deeper layers of his character but there’s one thing that caught the eye of many and that is why does Giyu carry a rope with him.

The Rope in Episode 19

In Episode 19, during the chaotic events of the Mount Natagumo arc, Giyu’s unexpected action raised a series of questions. After saving Inosuke from the clutches of the Father Spider Demon, Giyu reached for something under his kimono – he pulled out a rope. But it wasn’t used for any dramatic battle scene, instead, he tied the injured Inosuke to a tree which seemed out of place in such a fierce fight.

Capturing Demons for the Final Selection

So the question remains why was Giyu carrying a rope? While the anime didn’t provide a direct answer, fans quickly began to piece together a theory that aligns with the duties of the Hashira.

Giyu, like all the Hashira, is entrusted with the responsibility of capturing demons, especially for the Final Selection Exam and the rope likely serves as a tool for this task. Each Hashira is required to bring demons, typically low-level ones, to Mt. Fujikasane, where they are released as part of the exam. The captured demons are then left on the mountain for candidates to fight during their seven-night trial.

What Giyu was carrying might be a standard tool for the Hashira, perhaps not as an individual necessity, but as part of their role in supporting the selection process.

Congratulations to Demon Slayer for being the only anime with Giyu Tomioka pic.twitter.com/ABw3yfhrnf — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerPS) April 10, 2021

All the Hashiras are likely to carry a rope tucked away, ready to bind any demon they encounter on their travels. However, these ropes aren’t meant for combat but serve as a practical means to safely capture demons, ensuring they are contained without danger before being transported to Mt. Fujikasane.

The Flexibility of the Hashira’s Role

But the rope’s presence also suggests something more nuanced. As seen in the Natagumo arc, Giyu doesn’t hesitate to kill demons when necessary, even when his rope might imply he should capture them. This speaks to the flexibility of the Hashira’s duties, that they aren’t just demon hunters, they are evaluators as well, assessing which demons are appropriate for the trial and which ones must be eliminated outright.

Giyu, despite being equipped for capture, chose to end the life of the Father Spider Demon, revealing his pragmatic approach to his responsibilities.

The mysterious rope also serves as a source of humor in the show, a small detail that adds a layer of comedic relief amid the intense battles. These kinds of quirky, unexplained moments are scattered throughout Demon Slayer, adding depth to the world while leaving room for fans to speculate.

For more of the latest updates on Korean Entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Sae-Ron’s Husband Confirms Their Marriage But Denies Pregnancy Reports & Assault Allegations: “If I Really Did Lock Her Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News