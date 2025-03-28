Kim Soo-Hyun has been entangled in a massive controversy following Kim Sae-Ron’s tragic death. He has been accused of dating her when she was just a minor. One of her alleged close friends also claimed that the actor even cheated on her with two top-tier female K-pop idols. In addition, her bereaved family also claimed that the actress put pressure on her to a repayment of 700 million KRW ($478K USD).

Although much-purported evidence showed that the late actress was also dealing with other personal issues, her family has blamed Kim Soo-Hyun for her death. Amid the controversy, another alleged chat has been leaked, showing an unexpected side of the actor, which many have labeled as “disgusting.”

The chat was exposed by Garo Sero Research Institute, the YouTube channel playing a major role in unfolding the scandal. The channel claimed that while visiting Paris, Kim Soo-Hyun took a video of see-through lingerie and then forwarded it to Kim Sa- Ron with lewd commentary that shocked many.

In the video, Kim Soo-Hyun can be heard allegedly talking while giving a good view of the lingerie as his acquaintance chipped in. He says, “Hello, this is Kim YouTuber. Right now, I’m in front of some bra and panties. These are, well…they don’t have these in Korea, right?” The other person says, “Such see-through [lingerie]? Of course, they do.” The actor then allegedly says, “ No, I mean such bodies. Ones with such proportions, ones as hot as these. How can [Korean women] take after them?” The acquaintance then shares his sentiment.

After this video was exposed, netizens were shocked by the nature of the content. Many expressed their disappointment over Kim Soo-Hyun’s adult commentary and the fact that he allegedly sent this video to Kim Sae-Ron, who was a minor at that time, as per the claims.

On theqoo, one person commented, “I feel so bad for Kim Sae Ron for being exposed to such lewd talks as a minor. He’s truly a crazy p*do ba*tard. Please retire and f*ck off this earth.”

The other lamented, “Ha, f*ck. Just when I didn’t think he could get any dirtier. He’s disgusting.” Some people also took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the actor’s alleged behavior.

김수현이 김새론에게 보낸 동영상…란제리 마네킹을 촬영하면서 ‘지금 팬티와 브래지어를 보고있다’ ‘한국에는 시스루는 있지만 이런 몸매를 가진 여자는 없다’ ‘뒤에 있는 모델 사진 유두를 봐야겠다’ 고 떠드는 영상입니다. 몸매관리를 해라 이런 옷을 입어달라고 가스라이팅하는 의도로 보이네요 pic.twitter.com/0DYcn3ZJvo — 반올 (@SobangToe) March 27, 2025

Kim Soohyun sending this video of him reviewing lingerie mannequin to kim saeron indirectly saying only ksr could compete with that sexy proportion.. ewww yikessss.. 2019? How old again was ksr & ksh? Pedophile ewwwww https://t.co/mNu3I4aNNk — 🍉Elis🇵🇸Wijayanti🍡 (@eliswija) March 28, 2025

Disgusted by his views. — simplypurple 💜🖤🇵🇸 (@4simplypurple) March 27, 2025

This shocking revelation has further fueled the controversy, with many commenting that Soo-Hyun should be banned entirely from the industry. In light of the situation, he is now facing a significant risk in his career. His image has already been damaged, and experts fear he will not be able to recover his reputation.

He was also supposed to make his K-drama comeback with Knock-Off in April. However, Disney+ has postponed the premiere, while the filming for season 2 is also up in the air. Many of his fans have turned against him, with the actor losing many followers overnight. However, there are also other claims which point to Kim Sae-Ron’s alleged marriage and ex-boyfriend for her death. Amid many rumors and allegations, her fans look forward to clarity.

