After facing continuous allegations from the Garo Sero Research Institute and late Kim Sae-Ron’s bereaved family, Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, took legal action against the YouTuber Kim Se-Ui and seized his assets. On June 11, 2025, the actor’s legal representative, LKB & Partners, confirmed that two provisional seizure orders are currently under review. One of these seizures includes two of Kim Se-Ui’s real estate properties – Hanyang 4th Apartment in Apgujeong and Buksan Blooming Apartment in Seocho.

On the other hand, the Queen of Tears actor is personally listed as the creditor in the provisional seizure of Garo Sero Institute Co., Ltd.‘s corporate sponsorship bank account. While all these were happening, Soo-Hyun faced his side of property seizures and an additional lawsuit worth millions. Scroll ahead to read what happened to the actor when he tried to get back at the YouTuber for stalking and exposing personal information in public.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s Property Has Been Seized

On May 20, 2025, the Seoul Eastern District Court ordered a provisional seizure on Kim Soo-Hyun’s luxury property in Galleria Forêt, which is relatively high-profile in Seoul. The unit was frozen after a claim was made by CLASSYS, a medical aesthetics company that had previously hired Kim Soo-Hyun as their model. As soon as the actor’s name got entangled in the controversy involving Kim Sae-Ron, they terminated their contract and took legal help for their reputational damage and breach of trust.

Fans of actor Kim Soo-hyun have issued a strong warning to a medical device brand that recently filed for a court-ordered asset seizure against the star, denouncing the company’s actions as unfair and unethical.https://t.co/KFAHluC5fZ — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) June 14, 2025

Kim Soo-Hyun’s representatives took immediate action and shared their official statement, which read (per Koreaboo), “Kim Soo Hyun is a victim of a crime related to a certain YouTube channel. The target issue should be on the perpetrators, but the responsibility is being targeted towards the victim because he is in a contract. The advertisers suffered damages because the ads did not go through despite payment. However, the responsibility lies with the relevant channel.”

National Forensic Service Takes Charge

Kim Soo-Hyun’s legal team has been trying to focus on the conflicting timelines of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron’s relationship, as given by the bereaved family. Now, the actor’s legal team has requested a digital forensic investigation by the National Forensic Service to check the authenticity of the chats, pictures, and voice recordings.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s legal representatives further stated, “The analysis report is just data evaluated by a private company. The National Forensic Service can determine whether there was manipulation, and we have requested that they investigate the situation and reveal whether the recordings and KakaoTalk messages were manipulated.”

The seizure of Galleria Foret is not the same as Kim Se Ui’s case. Kim Soo Hyun’s apartment was seized because of a business dispute linked to a scandal, but it’s a preventive step, not a punishment. I REPEAT, NOT A PUNISHMENT! On the other hand, Kim Se Ui’s assets were taken… https://t.co/hpWcaoqvOX — E.Y.E (@BeeZeebub) June 12, 2025

Kim Soo-Hyun Faces Another Million-Dollar Damage Lawsuit & Asset Seizure

On June 13, 2025, a new report by NewsDaily (via Pinkvilla) stated that Cuckoo Electronics, a manufacturer of home appliances, has slapped Kim Soo-Hyun with a 2.03 billion KRW lawsuit for damages and breach of contract. And the company sued him following his controversy with Kim Sae-Ron of having a relationship with a minor and grooming and harassing her.

On May 2, 2025, Cuckoo Electronics of Cuckoo Holdings Group filed another lawsuit against Kim Soo-Hyun seeking 850 million KRW after they requested the court to seize the actor’s assets worth 100 million KRW on April 24. This request specifically targeted Soo-Hyun’s bank accounts and loans. By May 20, the Seoul Eastern District Court approved it.

[Exclusive] ‘Rice Cooker Giant’ Cuckoo in Legal Battle with Kim Soo Hyun: ₩2.8 Billion Lawsuit and Asset Seizures 🔗 https://t.co/RAz6eGck1T#WeStandwithKimSooHyun pic.twitter.com/IoDRXdoXOZ — Clover 🍀 (@cloverleafkk) June 13, 2025

In addition to Cuckoo Electronics, Cuckoo Homesys, and another subsidiary of Cuckoo Holdings have also collectively filed a lawsuit against Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, worth 2.03 billion KRW. This particular case will be processed by the 22nd Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court. However, this hearing will happen separately from the 850 million KRW charge, as that will be processed by the 7th Civil Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court.

Many luxurious brands have already severed ties with Kim Soo-Hyun, given the fact that his name has been involved in one of the most controversial cases of 2025. As per the late actress’s family, he had a relationship with Kim Sae-Ron since 2015 when she was a minor. Even though the actor tried to refute these claims and allegations time and again, people’s opinion is still divided. While the majority of the public has boycotted Soo-Hyun, his loyal fans are still fighting for him. What do you think about this whole scenario? What will he be left with after this ends? Let us know your views.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Exploring The MAGA Controversy In K-Pop: Why Are BTS & Aespa Members Under Fire?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News