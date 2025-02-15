Kim Ji Won is one of the top actresses in the Korean film and TV industry right now. In particular, following her spellbound performance in tvN’s hit rom-com Queen of Tears, the actress rose to global fame. As her character Hong Hae In became a fan favorite, K-drama lovers began looking forward to her next big role. As per the latest update, the wait is seemingly over.

On February 14, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kim Ji Won has received a casting offer for the upcoming medical drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia. Her agency, HighZium Studio, briefly confirmed the reports, saying, “She is positively considering the offer.” If she decides to appear, the talented actress will play the lead role of Gye Soo Jung, a genius doctor with a troubled past.

Kim Ji Won’s Upcoming Drama Likely To Begin Filming In Second Half Of 2025

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia will reportedly commence filming in the second half of this year. It is a noir medical drama that depicts the rollercoaster story of a genius doctor named Gye Soo Jung. She tries to battle a corrupt world solely based on her extraordinary surgical skills. However, her dark past led her to exile herself. As per the reports, the drama will likely premiere on SBS. More details will be revealed soon.

#KimJiWon reportedly to lead a new SBS drama <#DoctorX>, she will act as a genius surgeon Gye Soo-jeong who exiled herself in the dark past. Directed by <#Revenant>'s Lee Jung-rim, filming will begin in 2nd half of 2025 pic.twitter.com/V9qyj5SGwT — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) February 14, 2025

Before rising to fame for her versatile acting skills, Kim Ji Won trained as a dancer and singer, even working as a background vocalist for a while. She officially started her career with an LG Cyon commercial starring BIGBANG members, which aired in 2010. It became a massive hit, earning her the nickname “Lollipop Girl.”

Later, after appearing in an Oran-C commercial, she garnered more popularity, setting a perfect backdrop for her forthcoming success.

Her first prominent acting role was in the romance omnibus film Romantic Heaven. However, the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged made her a household name in South Korea.

In the following years, she continued to hone her skills with minor and major roles in popular works like The Heirs, To the Beautiful You, Gap Dong, One Sunny Day, Hidden Identity, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김지원 (@geewonii)

In 2016, Kim Ji Won bagged a major role in Descendants of the Sun, starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Her performance as a military personnel received widespread recognition. She didn’t need to look back from hereon, especially with smash-hit projects like Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, My Liberation Notes, and more.

However, her most popular role has to be Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears. In this 2024 romantic comedy, she co-starred Kim Soo Hyun, and their chemistry was the talk of the town for months, even leading to real-life dating rumors. Kim Ji Won played a strong chaebol heir’s role who is herself a genius businesswoman. The drama topped many Netflix lists and even became the highest-rated in tvN’s history.

As Kim Ji Won gears up for another big role, fans look forward to a new 2025 hit.

