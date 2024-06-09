Queen of Tears co-stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won’s on-screen chemistry led fans to believe that the two have something going on in their real lives. This speculation was supported by the fact that Ji-won was spotted with Soo-hyun’s bodyguard a few days ago at the airport. Amidst these rumors, a twist in the tale has come to the forefront.

Kim Soo-hyun, the heartthrob of many, was seen with a surprising companion, former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung. The two were spotted enjoying an EDM music festival. On June 8, several video clips from the concert went viral, where the two were allegedly attending the Ultra Music Festival Korea. As seen in the videos, Soo-hyun and Nayoung were accompanied by one another man, and the trio was captured enjoying the music while having conversations in between. Meanwhile, the Queen of Tears actor was also seen saying something to Nayoung. This unexpected pairing has led to dating rumors.

These videos have sent Kim Soo-hyun’s fans into a frenzy as they could never imagine their favorite actor being an acquaintance of Nayoung, let alone attending a concert together. Several netizens have taken to social media to express their views on the recent developments regarding Soo-hyun’s personal life. While some defended Soo-hyun saying he is an adult, others were surprised.

Meanwhile, the shippers of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, a.k.a. the Kim-Kim couple were highly disappointed with this latest development. They expressed their opinions by commenting on the latest Instagram post shared by Lim Nayoung. Many have asked the former idol if she’s dating the Hallyu actor, while others have come out supporting her. One of the shippers wrote, “You are Kim Soo Hyun’s girlfriend??” Another one penned, “Stay away from Kim Soo-hyun!” Meanwhile, a third netizen commented, “Not you. Should not be you!”

It is worth noting that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won have neither confirmed nor denied these relationship rumors yet. Meanwhile, Lim Nayoung was previously rumored to be dating actor Choi Woong, which she has denied.

