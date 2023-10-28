Bae Suzy is among the most beautiful and talented actresses in South Korea. She is currently making headlines for starring in the Netflix K-drama Doona!, which has received mixed reviews from the audience. While the drama revolves around the hardships of modern relationships, we cannot stop thinking about the actress’s real-life romances and link-ups. From Lee Min Ho to Lee Dong Wook, here’s the Start-Up star’s every romantic encounter and link-up.

Suzy entered showbiz as a singer and member of the girl band Miss A in 2010. She was just a teenager when she decided to also pursue a career in acting and made her debut with the 2011 television series Dream High.

Now, let’s dive into Bae Suzy’s dating history.

Kim Soo Hyun

Bae Suzy starred opposite Kim Soo Hyun in the 2011 drama Dream High and soon their dating rumors began making rounds. However, in 2013, the actress clarified that her link-up rumors with the It’s Okay Not To Be Okay star were a result of their close friendship. She added that they were in contact for a long time since their K-drama’s release.

Sung Joon

In 2013, bae Suzy and Sung Joon were rumored to be dating after they were spotted dining together. Soon, their respective agencies denied the rumors and Sung Joon himself also addressed them in an interview. The actor mentioned how he was criticized about the rumors due to Suzy’s popularity. When he was asked if he was dating the Doona! actress, he immediately denied them.

Lee Min Ho

Bae Suzy’s one of the most talked-about relationships was with K-drama star Lee Min Ho. After their dating rumors came out in 2015, Suzy’s JYP Entertainment confirmed them. The now-former couple was also open about their relationship and discussed it in public. But, things did not work well between the two and in 2017, JYP Entertainment confirmed that they had broken up after three years of a blissful relationship.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook was Bae Suzy’s ideal type since 2012 as she once herself admitted it. However, their dating rumors began in March 2018, when an outlet confirmed that the two were an item. Dong Wook’s then-agency also confirmed that the two met at a private gathering and hit it off. Their 13-year age gap was discussed the most among their fans, but it was reported that Dong Wook fell for the While You Were Sleeping star’s down-to-earth nature. Their romance was short-lived as in May, the two broke up.

