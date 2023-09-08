42 who? Lee Dong Wook is now in his 40s, but who would believe it if it was not written in Google? Dong Wook’s glow-up over the years has made us hooked on this South Korean actor. It’s Dong Wook’s world, and we are living in it. The actor recently was seen donning his popular character Lee Yeon in the Tale of Nine Tailed season 2.

Now, coming to his fashion sense, if the current scenario is to be believed, then Korean celebrities have a different taste, and that has been spread like wildfire across the world. Be it their style statements or skincare routine, it is everything that we want to follow. Lee’s taste in fashion is also enough to make you go weak in your knees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we stumbled upon a raunchy throwback picture from one of his photoshoots, where Lee Dong Wook was seen almost n*ked, ditching his shirt and baring his washboard abs and chest in the image. He paired the look with white pants. His delicious muscular body made us moan ‘ah’juicy please stop! Well, that’s a word play for you cuz Lee Dong Wook isn’t Ajussi (mister), he is defintely ‘ah’juicy. Ain’t he?

Check out the pictures here as found on Pinterest:

Lee Dong Wook’s collarbone area and the back muscles are enough to drool over him. Well, the Goblin actor has shown versatility through his works, and he has not only attracted his fans with his good looks, good looks and good looks but also with his acting chops. He left his hair in a gelled, wet texture and let it cover his forehead. With a little shaping in his face and a tinted lip balm, Dong Wook completed the look.

Recently, Lee Dong Wook has been leading the headlines for featuring in an ad collab with Gong Yoo, bringing back their Goblin bromance, and their massive fanbase couldn’t stop but admire their friendship.

Well, what are your thoughts about Lee’s fashion sense? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: When Son Ye-Jin Turned Into A Glamorous Goddess As She Flaunted Her Cl*avage Through A White Sleeveless Gown & Made Our Jaws Touch The Ground

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News