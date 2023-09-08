Angelina Jolie is a true enigma and excels in every department she ventures in, but first and foremost, she is an exceptional actress and true fashionista with naturally chiselled sharper than knife cheekbones and that perfect pout. The actress has been ageing like fine wine, but her throwback pictures from the 90s especially are just mesmerising, like the one we stumbled upon on social media and have brought to you today.

Jolie is not only a versatile actor but an avid humanitarian as well, and not to forget, a loving mother to her six children. She had a really enviable life with Brad Pitt, but that came crashing down when the couple decided to go separate ways and went through a messy divorce. Their kids, especially Shiloh, were the most affected by the split, as per reports.

Anyway, back in the 90s, Angelina Jolie exuded a raw s*xiness like no other, and these throwback pictures shared on social media platform X [formerly Twitter] by the user Toastie looked scrumptuously delicious. As per the post, Jolie was photographed by Davis Factor in 1995, where she could be seen wearing a skimpy mini bodycon dress and decided to go braless underneath with her perky n*pples featured in all of the four pictures. The short dress clung to her figure like a second skin with a thin strap and a very low neckline.

Through the black and white pictures, it’s hard to make out all the colours on her, but she looked like she was sporting dark-coloured lips with her face sporting full coverage makeup and soft, smoky eyes. The edginess of the look increased more with her messy short hairstyle that gave her a very punk vibe, and not to forget the cigarette in one of her hands.

Angelina Jolie wore a pair of sleek high heels with transparent detailing, and this goth look truly gave her otherworldly energy. Megan Fox was not wrong when she said that Jolie is like a 900-year-old vampire; as judging by these pictures, she would nail the look perfectly.

Check out the pictures here:

What are your thoughts on these throwback pictures of Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments!

