Priyanka Chopra never fails to prove she is the ‘It’ girl of the town. With her flamboyant personality and go-getter attitude, Priyanka is never leaving a room without casting her magic spell. The actor, 41, recently made a head-turning appearance during the New York Fashion Week (NYFW), and it can easily qualify as one of her best fashion outings of recent times.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest spotting comes at a time when her family is churning a challenging phase with Joe Jonas divorcing actress Sophie Turner, his wife of four years. Priyanka has also been good friends with her former sister-in-law Sophie, and both along with Danielle Jonas also formed a trio called, ‘Jonas Sisters’. The devastating news must be a hard pill to swallow for Priyanka but she remains committed to her professional endeavors.

Coming back to her look for the event, our Desi Girl was shining at the night, leaving the likes of Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Grace, and many other big wigs – who were also in attendance at the event, behind with her drop-dead gorgeous look.

Priyanka was dripping glamour paired with sensual styling in every frame, oozing a charming charisma that only she can withhold. The ‘Quantico’ actor ensemble for the event was borrowed from the shelves of the luxury Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter 23 Ready To Wear collection.

Her sheer black dress with golden embellishments had vertical lines all over and featured a cut-out detail exposing her side b**b, floor-length hem with the sheer fabric allowing a peek of her toned legs. The outfit was cinched at the waist with an embellished golden belt, and PeeCee paired it with a black bikini top and bottom.

She added the charm with black heels and nude-hued makeup. along with brown-hued lipstick, a hint of blush, and well-defined brows. Her wavy locks were left open giving a bounce to the entire look. Check out below:

The glamorous event was held in honour of Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming film ‘Victoria’s Secret World Tour’ which was introduced after the brand’s much-celebrated but controversial annual fashion show was shelved. The film will premiere on Prime Video on September 6.

