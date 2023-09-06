American pop singer Beyonce is one of her kind. She can easily be dubbed as Queen when it comes to fashion. The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer has a unique fashion sense that no one can beat, especially her sartorial picks. Be it her concerts, red carpet or an award show, Beyonce always tries to put the best fashion foot forward and surprisingly most often has never disappointed her massive fanbase.

Queen B has never shied away from wearing revealing outfits giving a lil peek at her busty assets with top notch uniqueness. And, she has done it yet again. Beyonce is known for her bold style and her team has been actively serving one hot look after the other on her social media platform, and we’re currently crushing over one of them. Scroll ahead as we decode her latest look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, her team shared the recent look of the diva and we’re indeed mesmerised by the way Beyonce is decked up. The dive stunned us by donning a pastel pink gown adorned with rose-inspired designs and dramatic feather sleeves. The outfit had a long thigh-high slit that flaunted the singer’s perfectly-toned legs giving us a slight glimpse of her shimmery panty.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé looks flawless in new photo from her #RENAISSACEWorldTour show. pic.twitter.com/HjiKb7WDk3 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 5, 2023

Beyonce accessorised her look with studded danglers and high heels. For make-up, she went with a subtle yet glam look. She completed her makeover with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, shimmery brown-toned eyeshadow with soft kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes. Lastly, she used a nude brown lip shade to complete the look. In order to give a perfect look, Beyonce left her hair open, exuding extreme elegance and grace.

What do you think of Beyonce’s latest look? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on fashion.

Must Read: Sophie Turner Once Went Braless Under A Sheer Velvet Gown Flaunting That Inner Glow & Making Joe Jonas Go Weak In The Knee On His Birthday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News