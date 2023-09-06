Park Seo Joon is one of the most celebrated names in South Korea. He has carved his path in the industry with his hard work and dedication. Seo Joon enjoys a massive fanbase that adores and admires him for who he is. However, apart from his acting skills, his gorgeous looks are enough to give his female fans a meltdown.

Park has a unique taste in fashion and often flaunts his chiselled physique through Instagram posts. He is a gym freak, and his curves and abs are enough to prove that. Today, we will be talking about Park’s throwback photoshoot. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through Pinterest, we found a throwback photoshoot of Park Seo Joon. The Dream actor was posing for Marie Claire’s photoshoot, and in the picture, Park can be seen semi-n*ked as he was baring his chest and washboard abs. He paired the look with red pants and topped it off with a furry coat. He posed in an angle that made the actor flaunt his curves and delicious stout physique.

Check out the picture here:

However, that’s not it. It was the actor opting for chunk jewellery for the photoshoot that made it more attractive. Park Seo Joon was seen wearing layers of chains and neckpieces, along with a gold shackle necklace. He added a few bracelets and watches to complete the look. With a gelled spiked hair and contoured facial structures, Park accentuated his look.

For the unversed, with his growing popularity and successful career, Park Seo Joon has been roped in his first Hollywood film under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be next seen in The Marvels.

What are your thoughts about Park Seo Joon’s fashion sense?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Sophie Turner Once Went Braless Under A Sheer Velvet Gown Flaunting That Inner Glow & Making Joe Jonas Go Weak In The Knee On His Birthday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News