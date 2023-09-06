



Julia Fox’s public outings are always something that nobody can miss. The American-Italian model and actress is known for stepping out in many NSFW outfits and turning heads. But, this time, she went extra far and exposed a lot of her skin in a nearly-n*ked two-piece set. The actress almost flashed her b**bs and v*gina in the look and left everyone shocked.

Fox has been grabbing headlines since last year after she went public about her brief relationship with Kanye West. Although it was short-termed, the actress was regularly in the news.

Julia Fox never fails to leave everyone’s jaws on the ground with her fashion choices. As per Page Six, the actress stepped out almost n*de, wearing the tiniest metal bra and panties. While the metal patches covered her n*pples, the chains kept them attached. However, they barely hid her private parts. The 33-year-old was attending the launch of Pretty Little Thing’s new collab with Naomi Campbell, a pre-New York Fashion Week event.

She added a long black leather trench coat to the look but kept it unbuttoned before the paparazzi. The Uncut Gems star put on a pair of black boots and a matching bag. Julia opted for heavy makeup with her statement black lipstick.

Julia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City pic.twitter.com/Zop7IGMVwA — Celeb Scoop (@celebfashionnnn) September 6, 2023

Reacting to the actress’ look, netizens are accusing her of making massive attempts to grab eyeballs. A Twitter user wrote, “This is the extent of her talent,” while another wrote, “Anything for attention.”

A third user wrote, “I see she is still desperate to try and stay relevant.”

