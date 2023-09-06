Tom Holland and Zendaya are the most adorable couple in Hollywood, and there’s no denying that the duo has shown on multiple occasions how they are each other’s support systems and biggest fans. Tom has once again proved that he is the biggest fan of his girlfriend, and the internet can’t stop gushing about it. They were spotted attending Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour’s LA Concert.

They reportedly attended the same concert where Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet went public with their relationship for the first time. The new couple were spotted getting love-dovey as they indulged in kissing and PDA. Scroll below to find out more about the Spider-Man and his MJ from the concert.

The video has been going viral on the social media platform X by Zendaya Updates, where the Euphoria star is seen in a dazzling silver ensemble, including a crop top, a skirt and an oversized blazer. She paired accessorised with a pair of large hoop earrings. Tom Holland, on the other hand, sported an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket. As the Euphoria star walked through Tom as the ideal boyfriend followed behind while recording her and the fans reacting to her presence, it’s like he isn’t aware of how famous he is.

The netizens can’t stop gushing over Tom Holland’s actions towards his lady love, Zendaya. One of the users wrote, “I think Tom Holland still doesn’t believe he is dating Zendaya.”

Another wrote, “This how I be when my girl says she’s paying for dinner”

One of them said, “Tom looks the like the younger brother tagging along with the new phone he got that day”

One asked, “Does Tom Holland know Tom Holland is a celebrity?”

Followed by, “Royalty,” “Tom Holland is so precious i cant,” “Tom looks like the awkward dad having to go with his teenage daughter and her friends,” “god i want what they have like fr,” and “I need a man like tom.”

Check out the video and their reactions here:

Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson & Tom Holland at Beyoncé’s Renaissance show in LA! pic.twitter.com/kQ5F4WTaDw — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 5, 2023

For more updates on Tom Holland and Zendaya, stay tuned to Koimoi!

