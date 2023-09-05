Jackie Chan is world famous for his action-filled performances in entertainment industry films and his impeccable comic timing. The actor, who currently is 69 years old – can you believe that, has features in some much-loved films, including Drunken Master, Armour of God, Police Story, The Karate Kid, and more.

Today, we decided to take you back in time to when the actor got candid about how he got the 2010 martial arts drama film directed by Harald Zwart and co-starring Jaden Smith. Read on to know all he had to say, and watch the video of the same below.

In a short clip shared on YouTube by ‘Famous Strangers,’ we see Jackie Chan spill the beans on how he got the part of Mr. Han in The Karate Kid and his first reaction to hearing the pitch. In an old interview snippet, the host asks the martial artist, “Who got the call? How did you get the call that they wanted you to be in this movie?” Answering him, Jackie said, “(I got the call from) Will Smith.”

Recalling how they met at a Japanese restaurant a few years before he got the part in The Karate Kid, Jackie Chan said, “(He was like) ‘We have to make a movie together’. I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah in Hollywood’ and then I just go.” He continued, “The one year later, he just called my office (saying) ‘Jackie, I want you to do Karate Kid.’ I said, ‘Okay. Who’s the teacher?’”

After laughing, he added, “I thought I’m the karate kid. I really forget how old I am. I still think I’m the kid. He said, ‘No. You are the teacher.’ I said, ‘What?’” And that’s when it clicked: he was the teacher.”

Check out Jackie Chan narrating the incident here:

