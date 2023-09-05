Female celebrities have frequently been pinned against each other with assumptions that catfights are bound to happen among them. However, the new generation has proved they are here to uplift each other, and women supporting women is the new norm. Several iconic female friendships in Hollywood have also stood the test of time, and the one pair we are instantly reminded of is Taylena (a hybrid nama used for Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship).

Despite their packed schedules, Taylor and Selena continue to extend support for each other, and nothing is more enriching than seeing this iconic duo blossom. But how did it all begin? Today, we are sharing how two of the most powerful women in showbiz joined forces, and haven’t looked back since then.

Selena Gomez once time traveled to trace the beginning of her and Taylor Swift’s friendship on Kiss FM UK in 2017. The ‘Single Soon’ singer revealed that it all began when they both were dating the Jonas Brothers. Of course, different ones! Selena, 15, and Taylor, 18, were dating Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, respectively. “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” Gomez said, jokingly adding, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Both Selena and Taylor‘s relationships with the Jonas Brothers did not last long; Selena-Nick went on to break up citing compatibility issues while ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ called it quits with Taylor over the phone in a 25-second call.

Nick Jonas is currently married to Priyanka Chopra, while Joe Jonas’s marriage to Sophie Turner has reportedly hit rock bottom with the duo facing marital problems for the last six months.

As for Taylena, both are currently single and thriving, while also casually shelling out major BFF goals, and we just cannot get enough of this duo.

Selena and Taylor’s friendship is living proof that more often than not, women tend to form close bonds with each other. They have the kind of friendship that has lasted years. Remember when Taylor said she would do ANYTHING to bring up Selena Gomez and Sel Said Tay is the only Hollywood friend she got? Yes, that. Definitely soul sisters!

Other than Taylena, which female celeb friendship do you admire the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

