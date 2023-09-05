Hyun Bin is one of the most prolific Korean actors of all time, with many critically acclaimed dramas and movies to his credit. The handsome heartthrob cast magic with his wildly popular drama Crash Landing On You, and we are still under his spell. CLOY can be credited for bringing a new wave of Hallyuwood, gaining new K-fanatics, and adding to the popularity of Korean dramas. Other than CLOY, it’s Korean supergroup BTS who paved the path for Korean acts around the world. While the entire world has submitted to BTS’ prowess, Hyun Bin once failed to recognise Jimin, and it is the funniest thing we came across on the web today.

Hyun Bin once failed to recognise BTS’ Jimin. In a video shared by a fan account, a game show called The Game Caterers hosted the cast of Confidential Assignment 2: International which starred Hyun Bin and one of the segments of the show required guests to identify the pictures of popular Korean celebrities. Along with Hyun Bin, the guest list also included Girls’ Generation YoonA who recently appeared in King The Land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Na PD, who was hosting the show, showed Hyun Bin a picture of BTS’ Jimin. While this could be an easy peezy task for most of us, Hyun Bin failed miserably as she struggled to recognize the singer. But we will give the actor full marks for trying.

As Hyun Bin tried to recognise Jimin but went blank with his face displaying the most adorable expressions making a cute face and bringing his fists near his eyes, everyone in the room went ROFL. YoonA asked him, “Oppa, will you be okay?” As he smiled and joined his hands, he embarrassingly blurted out, “Jimin.” He also asked camerapersons to blur his face, adding, “Whew! It is going out.”

“I will put Hyun Bin’s face when we play this game with Jimin later. I will make him get the wrong answer. It will be a tie,” NA PD went on to suggest. To this, the actor fiestly replied, “No, I don’t want a tie.” Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyun Bin (현빈) (@hyunbinactor_)

Isn’t Hyun Bin simply the most charming yet adorable man ever?

For more Hallyuworld updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Called His Married Life With Jennifer Aniston Uninteresting While Raving About His Perfect Relationship With Angelina Jolie: “I Wasn’t Living An Interesting Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News