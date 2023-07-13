BTS' Jimin's Transformation Is Making Fan ARMY Go In A Frenzy, K-Pop Idol Spotted Bulking Up In New Viral Pics

The members of the South Korean boy band BTS are currently focusing on their individual careers. While many are releasing their solo albums and breaking records, Jimin is on another level of transformation. The K-Pop idol has left everyone stunned with his latest viral pictures. But some of his fans are also concerned about him. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Jimin made his singing debut alongside his bandmates, RM, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin and Suga in 2013. In these ten years, the singer has also reached new heights individually. Apart from his musical achievements, he is also a brand ambassador for many international brands.

The BTS member is seemingly on a transformational journey, as he was recently spotted bulking up. Jimin was last seen at Suga‘s concert, and fans noticed how a sweatshirt that he had earlier worn was a bit fit.

Now, a Twitter user recently spotted the singer at a restaurant, and the photos have blown away fan ARMY’s minds. In the photos, the singer wore a white T-shirt and black shorts. He added a black beanie to his look and completed it with a pair of sneakers. The bigger and broader Jimin caught many eyeballs on the internet as fans were surprised to see his physique.

WHY DOES HE LOOK SO BROAD IN THAY SECOND PIC??2?2!3!: PARKJIMIN)2!2!2!3!3 https://t.co/wtryaM7sDn — Mila (@milas_kv) July 13, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “When’s this? Also jimin is towering over them gosh,” while another penned, “WHY DOES HE LOOK SO BROAD IN THAY SECOND PIC??2?2!3!: PARKJIMIN)2!2!2!3!3.”

A few users also spotted a white patch on his neck. While many idols are often spotted wearing bandages to relieve pain, fans hoped he was taking care of himself.

A user wrote, “Even his back looks so good.. but his neck with medical tape again.”

