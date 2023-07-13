Margot Robbie is one of the top Hollywood stars who with her talent and stunning looks have made it big in the movie industry. The Australian native is currently gearing up for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which will soon hit the theatres. However, before the release of the movie, a new trend has picked up heat where social media users are debating over whether Margot Robbie is “mid” or not. Scroll down to know how it all started.

Margot Robbie is best known for her movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Asteroid City and many others. Her new flick Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling in the lead along with Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and a few others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the new trend, Margot Robbie has become the hot topic of discussion after a user on Twitter shared a close-up picture of the A-lister and dubbed it as “mid.” The caption of a user name Nicholas Verola stated, “This is her without makeup” while sharing a photo of the actress with minimal cosmetics adding, “Definitely mid.” The loyal fans of Margot did not waste any time in defending their favourite star and slammed the ones who called her mid. For the unversed, Margot in 2014 spoke about her looks claiming, “I did not grow up feeling like I was particularly attractive.” She added, “You should have seen me at 14, with braces and glasses, gangly and doing ballet!”

Take a look at Margot Robbie’s viral post:

For those who are not aware, the term “mid” refers to someone who is mediocre, average, low quality, or boring and is usually used to insult an individual. One user on Twitter said, “Her eyes are definitely made up. Very tastefully done tho. I’d say she is wearing lipstick too. Too bad at makeup to identify if there’s more.”

Another added, “I would fist myself in the a** to sleep with this “mid” woman. The next one shared, “People have forgotten what real humans look like without 2 lbs of contouring makeup and IG filters.”

However, the loyal fans of Margot took to Twitter and brutally slammed the haters. One user stated, “margot robbie is mid” bro she can literally buy your last 5 generations. just stfu.” Another stated, “The “Margot Robbie is mid” discourse is some of the dumbest s**t I’ve seen on this website.”

One fan added, “this new wave of calling margot robbie “mid” is so surreal when she is objectively a good looking woman. i beg you all to lay off po*n and instagram models, it’s ruining your perception of women.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ryan Gosling’s Fee For Barbie Has Jumped 700,000+ Times As Compared To His First Salary Of $135 Per Week 29 Years Ago For His Series “The Mickey Mouse Club”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News