Ryan Gosling is one of those heartthrobs who can easily make you skip a heartbeat! The actor started out very young. In fact, as a child artist. And from that child artist to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, he has certainly come a long way! From Mickey Mouse to Ken, the actor has certainly grown in every aspect and the world has witnessed this success along with him. He has starred in a wide range of films, from critically acclaimed indie dramas to big-budget blockbusters. His career has spanned over two decades, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Gosling got his start in show business as a child actor on the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club. He appeared on the show from 1993 to 1995 and quickly became a fan favorite. After The Mickey Mouse Club, Gosling went on to star in several television shows, including Breaker High and Young Hercules. His film career began in 2001 with the release of The Believer but he shot to fame with the 2004 film The Notebook.

But do you know how much he was paid for his TV series and then Notebook? Well, Ryan Gosling started young in 1993 with The Mickey Mouse Club and as reported by Cosmopolitan, the actor was paid $135 per week for his gig. He shot for 13 weeks and earned $1755 as his first salary. Later he was paid $1 million for The Notebook! However, his growth as an actor always pushed his digits on his paychecks to get bigger and better. He was paid $7 Million for The Nice Guys and $ 10 Million for Blade Runner in 2017.

His salary for Barbie would surprise you, considering his net worth has reached around $70 Million. According to reports, the actor has been paid $12.5 Million for the Margot Robbie starrer multi-million film. From $1755 in 1993 for his TV gig to 12.5 million, that is a jump of 712,150.71 times over the course of 29 years which is an incredible growth rate! However, wait till you hear this.

According to a report in Man’s World, the actor has surpassed this number before and has taken a cut in his salary for Barbie! He was paid $20 Million for the Netflix film The Gray Man, also starring Chris Evans. Actually, his growth from Mickey Mouse to The Gray Man has been 11,395,011.4%.! That is how you define success.

Ryan Gosling has shown great range in his career. He has starred in a wide variety of films and has always brought his unique charisma and charm to each role. He is currently set to star in the upcoming film Barbie, where he will play Ken, the iconic male counterpart to Barbie. The film is scheduled to be released On July 21, 2023.

