Hollywood is a wild place, and Ryan Reynolds is unarguably one of the funniest people that anyone would come across. With his hilarious banter and one-liners, he is one of the best actors in the industry who knows how to give it back in style. Early in his career, the actor once appeared in a movie where he had to kiss an elderly woman. Read on to find out what really happened after!

Back in 2002, the Deadpool actor featured in the s*x comedy movie Van Wilder: Party Liaison. In the movie, he played the title character role, a popular undergraduate with no intention of graduating. For his character, graduation is the furthest thing from his mind, as he gets involved in many other things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Ryan Reynolds may have many moments of making raunchy lovemaking scenes on the screen, he also happens to kiss an 80-year-old woman while playing the loafer-turned-diligent teenager. During the promotion of the movie, the Deadpool actor once revealed It’s not easy doing that” when asked about kissing an elderly lady.

“It’s probably just as hard for her as it was for me.? It’s not easy doing that. I equate it to Daniel Cosgrove, he’s in the movie, and he plays the bad guy, that’s a hard job to do,” added Ryan Reynolds. Calling his kissing experience “damn hard”, he said, “You show up to work every day and willfully have your face kicked in. It’s tough. On that note, that being said, it was damn hard kissing her. You’ve never experienced anything until you’ve had a mature, darting tongue in your mouth.”

While it was probably one of his first biggest movies, he surely got a memory of a life. Even Ryan never imagined that he would be a big name in Hollywood, but it looks like the kiss did its work.

With all that, Ryan Reynolds will be seen in the upcoming Deadpool movie and will be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Hugh Jackman. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Jeremy Renner Was Allegedly Accused Of Having A Threesome, Taking Cocaine With Underage Girls & Sending D*ck Pics By His Friend & Ex [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News