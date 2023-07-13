Tom Cruise knows how to make every mission possible and gets more excited when he knows he will get some action. Not the action involving punches and flying, but some fun on the bed involving mushy talks. With an impressive film career, the actor has an unarguable lineup of relationships and talking about the same, Diane Cox, one of his exes, revealed how h*rny the actor was while dating her.

Tom and Diane got together in 1979, just before the actor’s rise to fame. They both had a passionate affair, and Cox likened the Mission Impossible actor to ‘Austin Powers’, saying he was insatiable. While they dated for around two years, it was said that Tom became ‘intense’ and jealous in the relationship, which led to calling it quits.

As reported by Daily Mail, Diane Cox, one of the ex-girlfriends of Tom Cruise, shared insights into their raunchy lovemaking. Diane, who was 17 at the time, met Tom, then 18, at the prom in their hometown of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, as he was there escorting her pal. She revealed, “We both blew off our dates and hooked up at the after-party,” and added, “I already had a feeling we both liked each other.”

Sharing about her first encounter with Tom Cruise, she added, “I came out of the bathroom, and he was waiting there with a bottle of booze and a huge grin, and we kissed right there outside the bathroom. We didn’t have s*x that night, but we started dating.” She jokingly added, “We’d have s*x whenever we could. He was a h*rny guy, like Austin Powers.”

While it has been over decades of their relationship, both of them have moved on in their respective lives. As Cruise has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Diane is married and has three kids.

Let us know what do you think about Tom Cruise and his recently released Mission Impossible 7. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

