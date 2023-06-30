We wonder if there is anything that is left that Tom Cruise can not do, we wouldn’t be wrong. As the actor is known for his high-flying action set pieces, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One movie. Ahead of its theatrical release, the cast was assembled in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday for the movie’s screening. What caught everyone’s eyes was that the MI actor commandeered a photographer’s camera to take a snap of his co-stars in the movie.

While it seems like Tom is behind the lens for a new mission capturing images of his beautiful co-stars, there is nothing impossible for the Hollywood star. Leading to the same, everyone present at the event was delighted as he took the snap of his Mission Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Hayley Atwell posted a video of Tom Cruise taking a camera of a photographer and clicking the photo of the female co-stars. As the photographer asks Tom about “how does it looks” the Hollywood star reacts by saying, “Good”. The video shared by the actress shows the moment vs the photo as she captioned the post saying, “This guy loves to give his leading ladies the spotlight 🌟”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley)

In a dapper look, Tom Cruise is handed a camera as he stands among a group of photographers at the Mission Impossible event. In the video, the actor familiarises himself with the camera’s settings. He later crouches down to capture the three women posing in their gowns on a stage above the event’s red carpet.

Ahead of the release of his seventh movie from the Mission Impossible franchise, there have been reports that the 60-year-old actor is infuriated as his movie is not getting enough IMAX screens due to the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Not to forget, his movie will also get a tough competition from Margot Robbie’s Barbie, which is scheduled to release nearby.

Let us know what do you think about Tom Cruise and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Dating The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Days After Unfollowing Zayn Malik On Instagram? Netizens Say, “Can Already See The Paparazzi Going Crazy” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News