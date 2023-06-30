One of the most popular and anticipated K-drama Squid Game has been renewed for season 2, and we cannot wait for the series to release. The OG star cast, including Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun are coming back along with a few new faces, which doubled the excitement for us.

Now, a recent report made by a South Korean tabloid has left the audience divided in their opinions. The report talked about Lee Jung-jae’s salary per episode in Squid Game 2 and the netizens going frenzy about it. Scroll below to check out the netizens’ reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the South Korean tabloid Dispatch, Lee Jung-jae has demanded $1 million plus per episode in Squid Game 2. Well, being one of the top-tier actors in the South Korean film industry, this is a justifiable fee to ask for. However, there are a lot of opinions coming from the netizens about it. While a few came in support of the actor and lauded him, on the other hand, a few even trolled him unabashedly.

A twitter page named Pop Base shared the news, and netizens started pouring their opinions in the comment section. One of them tweeted, “He’s too humble, he deserves 10x more”.

Lee Jung-jae requested over $1 million per episode for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, according to Dispatch. pic.twitter.com/axmTzgj3bj — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2023

While another one’s comment can be read as, “All jokes aside, Netflix made close to 1Billion on the first season, if the 2nd season does the same or better 10M total for the main char is fair tbh.. (about 10 ep )”.

Another one wrote, “Bro is the main character, given the popularity of the show I think the asked price is completely reasonable.”

One of the netizens penned, “He shouldn’t even had to ask.”

Another lauded Lee Jung-jae and wrote, “The first season generated $900 million in value. There were 9 episodes. If everything is exactly the same season 2, he’s asking for 1% of that value. As the main character.”

On the other hand, the audience, who slammed the actor for demanding such a whopping price, wrote, “Would have agreed with him, but he’s abusive and homophobic.”

One commented, “Bro think he leo dicaprio.”

Another tweeted, “do they even pay Zendaya this much per episode of Euphoria genuine question?”

Well, even though we don’t know whether the actor has actually demanded such a staggering price or not, which side are you on? Do you think Lee Jung-jae is asking for an extreme amount, or is it justifiable?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Once Needed A Bra To Hide His Man B**Bs While Growing Up As A Kid Before His WWE Days: “I Had Lil’ B**bs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News