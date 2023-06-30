Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the biggest entertainment superstars with a massive fan following all across the globe. While the wrestler-turned-actor has a physique that has been a benchmark for all fitness enthusiasts, the entertainer has definitely worked hard to get into shape. Not many would know, but it took heavy determination and dedication to get the perfect body shape.

However, there was a time when The Rock was conscious about his look as he wished to have a bra to hide his man b**bs. Being one of the biggest Hollywood stars, it was obvious that he wanted to get the perfect physique to enter the wrestling ring before becoming a megastar. Read on to find out when the wrestler shared about it!

Taking to Twitter, Dwayne Johnson once retweeted a video from 1984. The video was from his childhood days as he was seen as a teenage boy who was among the audience near the wrestling ring. While his journey has been an inspiring one and pushes a lot of people to work hard in life, the video did reveal how long the actor has come throughout his career.

Dwayne Johnson showed that he is always to take digs at himself as he isn’t one to avoid poking fun at himself, especially when fans bring up throwback videos of him. The Black Adam star made a note of his stylish afro hair and pimples and said, “’Yup, ‘84. Pimples + afro + I had lil’ b**bs and needed a bra *laughing emoji* Enjoy the show! #YoungRock’.

Yup ‘84.

Pimples + afro + I had lil’ boobs and needed a bra 😂

Enjoy the show! #YoungRock https://t.co/81DAaomsns — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 16, 2022

‘However, there have been various rumours that The Brahma Bull might return to the wrestling ring, but that did not happen. While that did not happen, he is having a hard time after the failure of his highly anticipated Black Adam movie. There have been reports that the makers are unhappy with the movies.

