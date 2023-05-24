Former WWE star and Hollywood actor Dave Bautista, who is best known for the portrayal of Drax in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie, once hit out at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The 54-year-old actor in an interview claimed took a dig at the actor who has also been a former WWE champion. Read on to know more.

Dave Bautista first appeared in movies like The Man with the Iron Fists and Riddick but his major breakthrough came with the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor recently reprised the same role in the third instalment of the Marvel movie.

Speaking of Dave Bautista’s dig towards Dwayne Johnson, the actor in an interview told GQ that he did not want to see himself as a Rock wannabe. “I never wanted to be the next Rock. I just want to be a good f*cking actor. A respected actor,” said the actor. Bautista’s comments come after Dwayne Johnson starred in a couple of regrettable roles. Bautista on the other hand, is cementing his position in the industry with roles in movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dune, Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, and Army of the Dead among others. Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, has too made his name as one of the biggest stars but his recent flop Black Adam proved to be a major setback for his career.

Dave Bautista, speaking of his Hollywood career, also shared how WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin asked him to resist the urge to take good money or bad projects, as it would pay off in the long run.

The Stuber actor said, “Before I left WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin pulled me aside and said, ‘You’re going to get offers for horrible scripts. The money will be tempting. Don’t get caught in that trap.’”

Speaking of his role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the actor earlier stated, “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

