Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost will be seen together in Wes Anderson’s movie Asteroid City. The whole cast graced Cannes 2023’s red carpet by putting their best fashion foot forward. And the duo Scarlett and Colin looked absolutely perfect while serving major fashionable couple goals to their fans. Keep scrolling to check it out, as I will be decoding their look.

Scarlett is not only an A-lister of Hollywood for her acting skills but also for her taste in fashion. On the other hand, Colin just complimented his co-star perfectly with his handsome looks, and we can’t stop gazing at their cutesy pair-up.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost‘s pictures have been doing rounds on social media ever since they appeared on the Cannes red carpet. E! News took to their Twitter handle and shared a series of pictures of them. While Scarlett Johansson can be seen wearing a Prada collection, Colin Jost is in a black tuxedo.

Check out the pictures here and read the detailed description of their look:

This Jost in: mom & dad have arrived in France. 🩷 Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost attend the #CannesFilmFestival. (📷: Getty/Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/QFG0sEspPC — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2023

She can be seen in a pink and white gown featuring a bralette design and back slit detailing. She flaunted her back tattoo like a pro and accessorised her look with a pair of star-designed ear studs. For makeup, she opted for a full-coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, soft pink eyeshadow with highlighted inner corners, defined brows, mascara laden lashes. However, what caught our attention was her bold red lips that balanced out her look. Scarlett Johansson‘s hair stylist kept her hair open to add that edge.

On the other hand, Colin Jost looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow. Well, in my honest opinion, Scarlett could have done much better with her fashion sense. However, I am absolutely blown away by Colin’s handsomeness.

What are your thoughts? Let us know.

