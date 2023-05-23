Advertisement

Sonampreet Bajwa, aka our very own Sonam Bajwa is a sensation that’s ruling every Indian’s heart right now. The actress has already established her foot in the Punjabi film industry and turning heads with her talent and acting. Her sartorial picks are always bang on, and her social media profiles are a testament to her beauty and s*xiness. From trying western fits with bold and risque silhouettes to donning ethnic wear and looking like a desi kudi, the lady does it all.

Today, we are particularly mesmerised by one of her looks, where she probably took inspiration from one of the most popular socialites in the West. Yes, this throwback picture is bound to remind everyone of Kim Kardashian and for all the good reasons.

Almost a year ago, Sonam Bajwa broke the internet by donning an ultra s*xy shapewear and sharing pics on her Instagram handle. But the actress added twists, turns, layers and a little bit of jazz on top of it to make it look more of her style – daring and hot! Basically, over the hazelnut brown shapewear, she wore a latex corset-style bodysuit that added a chic and unique look to the fit.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (RANI) (@sonambajwa)

The shapewear underneath the bodice reached to her upper thighs and flaunted her toned legs. On the other hand, the bodysuit made a sleek V at the bottom that accentuated the curves of the actress’s a** beautifully. The upper half was more delicate and oozed s*xiness. Sonam Bajwa smartly opted for strappy sleeves (of both shapewear and bodysuit) that made her look delicate. The broad and low-cut neck exposed just a little bit of cl*avage that made her look hotter.

As we said, the picture is giving us a major Kim Kardashian vibe as the starlet is known to pose in such attires while promoting her brand Skims.

Take A look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Similar, right? Kim Kardashian wore a similar Skims body-hugging shapewear that had strategic cuts and stitches at the centre, mid-riff and on the b**bs. The cinched waist made flattered her a**, and the plunging neckline accentuated her b**bs.

Just like Kim K, Sonam also kept her makeup minimal and flawless. She wore a dewy base along with nude lips, soft but sharp contour and soft brown smokey eyes. The similarity doesn’t end there! She also parted her hair from the centre (classic Kim) and wore it down straight.

Sonam Bajwa is a fashion icon, and there are no two ways about it.

For more such fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

