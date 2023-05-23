Irina Shayk’s almost nak*d look from the Cannes 2023 red carpet is making quite a buzz among all fashion enthusiasts. After Julia Fox’s barely-there flashing b**bs controversial ensemble, Irina walked the same road. Irina has unique taste in fashion, and we cannot deny that the model-cum-television personality has never gone wrong with her sartorial choices. She likes it bold, hot and s*xy.

Irina is a Russian model and television personality who rose to popularity after she was featured as the first Russian model on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. For the unversed, previously, she was in a relationship with Christiano Ronaldo, and from 2015 to 2019, she was with Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to her Cannes red carpet look. Irina Shayk can be seen turning every head at the Cannes Film Festival with her controversial ensemble, including a tiny bra and a thong with the Gucci logo and a sheer black cover-up from Gucci‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Her sultry look was enhanced more with the outfit’s giant rhinestone embellishments along the chest, shoulder, and neck. She completed the look with sheer gloves, stockings and heels.

Check out the picture here, as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENFNTS TERRIBLES Magazine (@enfntsterribles)

Irina Shayk opted for bold makeup to balance her s*xy ensemble. With a full coverage foundation, contoured nose and cheek and defined brows, it seemed she completed the look as we couldn’t see her eyes for her black sunnies. However, it was her dark red lips that made quite a daring statement with the whole attire.

Irina is making quite a noise with her Cannes looks. In another one, Shayk wore a brown leather off-shoulder bralette and a low-rise maxi skirt which she paired with a diamond neckpiece and flaunted her washboard abs through it.

Well, what are your thoughts about Irina Shayk’s Cannes 2023 looks? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Served A Wet Wild Look By Donning A Skimpy Bikini In Leopard Print With An Itsy-Bitsy Bottom That Flaunted Her Smooth Cleav*ge & Curves Like A Queen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News